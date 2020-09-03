Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne [Image 1 of 2]

    Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - Klaus Boida, deputy director and pilot of the Polizeifliegerstaffel Hessen stands in front of his helicopter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 07:47
    Photo ID: 6216109
    VIRIN: 200309-A-DN968-609
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne
    Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT