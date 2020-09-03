WIESBADEN, Germany - Klaus Boida, deputy director and pilot of the Polizeifliegerstaffel Hessen stands in front of his helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 07:47
|Photo ID:
|6216109
|VIRIN:
|200309-A-DN968-609
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Polizei partner with DES to help protect Clay Kaserne
LEAVE A COMMENT