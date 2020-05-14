Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Brun 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Caroline Willingham, Assistant Flight Chief, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron holds a picture of her brother, her hero, Officer Russell Willingham, Greensboro Police Department, North Carolina. Russell lost his life while pursuing a stolen vehicle on July 30, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Brun)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 07:18
    Photo ID: 6216102
    VIRIN: 200514-Z-ZD325-0001
    Resolution: 3152x2101
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive, by SSgt Alexandria Brun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    Airman
    Police Week

