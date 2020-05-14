Deployed F-15E Strike Eagles Arrive

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Caroline Willingham, Assistant Flight Chief, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron holds a picture of her brother, her hero, Officer Russell Willingham, Greensboro Police Department, North Carolina. Russell lost his life while pursuing a stolen vehicle on July 30, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandria Brun)
