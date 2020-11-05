Faces of 5th Fleet BM2 Solmayra Price, the First Female Mark VI Coxswain in U.S. 5th Fleet

“Being the first Mark VI female coxswain in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations means that we’re still reaching new milestones in the Navy. To me it’s proof that anyone can reach whatever goals they set their mind to, regardless of gender or background. You just have to work really hard for it and be willing to do things that are out of your comfort zone or area of expertise. It’s definitely a big accomplishment, I think it’s a big step forward further diversifying what Sailors can do.”
BM2 Solmayra Price
