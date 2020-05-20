Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 5 [Image 5 of 5]

    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 5

    ITALY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    The DFAC on Del Din creates meals for the soldiers and employees during COVID-19, May 20, 2020. U.S. Army Photo by PFC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 05:24
    Photo ID: 6216043
    VIRIN: 200520-A-FF323-005
    Resolution: 1642x925
    Size: 139.22 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 5 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 1
    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 2
    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 3
    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 4
    Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pandemic
    Strong Europe
    Target_News_Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    KillTheVirus
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT