The DFAC on Del Din creates meals for the soldiers and employees during COVID-19, May 20, 2020. U.S. Army Photo by PFC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 05:24
|Photo ID:
|6216043
|VIRIN:
|200520-A-FF323-005
|Resolution:
|1642x925
|Size:
|139.22 KB
|Location:
|IT
This work, Del Din DFAC during COVID-19 Photo 5 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
