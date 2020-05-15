Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER units perform Air Force Salutes flyovers [Image 35 of 35]

    JBER units perform Air Force Salutes flyovers

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Participating in a concept known as Total Force Integration, U.S. Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard units stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson worked together to perform flyovers for several communities throughout Alaska, May 12, 13 and 15. The flyovers, allowed as part of approved training missions, are part of the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the countless heroes around the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and to lift morale in communities across America.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Alaska
    C-17 Globemaster III
    flyover
    517th Airlift Squadron
    Total Force Integration
    TFI
    144th Airlift Squadron
    517 AS
    144 AS
    COVID19
    COVID19USAFFET
    Air Force Salutes

