JBER units perform Air Force Salutes flyovers

A C-17 Globemaster III stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, flies over communities in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska, May 15, 2020. Participating in a concept known as Total Force Integration, U.S. Air Force and Alaska Air National Guard units stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson performed flyovers for several communities throughout Alaska, May 12, 13 and 15. The flyovers, allowed as part of approved training missions, are part of the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the countless heroes around the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and to lift morale in communities across America.

