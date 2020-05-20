SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Revak, assigned to Commander, Fleet
Activities Sasebo’s Harbor Security Division, operates a harbor security boat during a patrol onboard
CFAS May 20, 2020. Even underway, HSB crews wear masks as a preventive measures against COVID-19.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2020 23:11
|Photo ID:
|6215895
|VIRIN:
|200520-N-CA060-0020
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|653.53 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Harbor Security Patrol, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT