Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Harbor Security Patrol

    CFAS Harbor Security Patrol

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 20, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Anthony Revak, assigned to Commander, Fleet
    Activities Sasebo’s Harbor Security Division, operates a harbor security boat during a patrol onboard
    CFAS May 20, 2020. Even underway, HSB crews wear masks as a preventive measures against COVID-19.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 23:11
    Photo ID: 6215895
    VIRIN: 200520-N-CA060-0020
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 653.53 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Harbor Security Patrol, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    boat
    cfas
    patrol
    port ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT