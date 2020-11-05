Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Chapel Organ Removal and Interior May 2020 [Image 15 of 25]

    Cadet Chapel Organ Removal and Interior May 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Scaffolding and a winch sit ready to receive heavier components while crews begin dismantling the organ in the Cadet Chapel on May 11, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 19:15
    Photo ID: 6215453
    VIRIN: 200511-F-XS730-1017
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.49 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet Chapel Organ Removal and Interior May 2020 [Image 25 of 25], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chapel
    academy
    interior
    cadet
    organ
    air force
    renovations

