Military shoppers have a chance to score thousands in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards with the Ford Gum Big League Chew Bubble Gum sweepstakes.



Through June 30, authorized shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three prizes: a $2,500 Exchange gift card, a $1,500 Exchange gift card or a $750 Exchange gift card. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1n6

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 16:09 Photo ID: 6215299 VIRIN: 200519-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 629x800 Size: 188.64 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Big League Chew Sweepstakes Offering Nearly $5,000 in Exchange Gift Cards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.