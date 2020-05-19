Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big League Chew Sweepstakes Offering Nearly $5,000 in Exchange Gift Cards

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Military shoppers have a chance to score thousands in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards with the Ford Gum Big League Chew Bubble Gum sweepstakes.

    Through June 30, authorized shoppers 18 years and older can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three prizes: a $2,500 Exchange gift card, a $1,500 Exchange gift card or a $750 Exchange gift card. Details: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1n6

    Exchange
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service

