200518-N-KK394-1077

CARIBBEAN SEA (May 18, 2020) Sailors launch a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) from the waterborne mission zone aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 13:31