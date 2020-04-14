Kimberly Moore picks up grab-and-go bagged breakfast and lunch meals at Aukamm Elementary School April 14, 2020 for her middle schooler. The School Meal Program resumed April 13, allowing families to pick up bagged breakfast and lunch meals.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2020 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6214511
|VIRIN:
|200414-D-UQ272-568
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|9.16 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AAFES school meal program resumes [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
