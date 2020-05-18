Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Airborne Refresher Training [Image 10 of 11]

    Basic Airborne Refresher Training

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct mock-door exercises during Basic Airborne Refresher Training under Covid-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 18, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 05:16
    Photo ID: 6214459
    VIRIN: 200518-A-JM436-0587
    Resolution: 7387x4924
    Size: 10.53 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Airborne Refresher Training [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

