U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, rehearse parachute landing falls during Basic Airborne Refresher Training under Covid-19 prevention conditions at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 18, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 05:16 Photo ID: 6214454 VIRIN: 200518-A-JM436-0361 Resolution: 7974x5316 Size: 14.71 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Basic Airborne Refresher Training [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.