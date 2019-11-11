Brig. Gen. Jeff Ireland addresses a crowd at the East Helena Veteran's Day ceremony Nov. 11, 2019. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 16:44
|Photo ID:
|6214006
|VIRIN:
|191111-F-BF054-303
|Resolution:
|1200x1507
|Size:
|121.19 KB
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Montana General retires after 40 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT