Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State

Navy Vice Adm. Ronald A. Boxall, Director, Force Structure, Resources and Assessment, J8, Joint Staff, delivers a virtual commencement address and oath of office to Pennsylvania State University’s NROTC class of 2020, from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. Boxall attended The Pennsylvania State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Science and was commissioned in 1984. He is the most senior in rank Penn State NROTC officer still on active duty. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

