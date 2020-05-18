Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State

Navy Vice Adm. Ronald A. Boxall, Director, Force Structure, Resources and Assessment, J8, Joint Staff, delivers the oath of office to Pennsylvania State University’s NROTC class of 2020, from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. Here he is administering the oath to the Sailors, before delivering the oath to the Marines in the class. Boxall, who was commissioned in 1984 from Penn State, is the longest-serving NROTC officer from Penn State still on active duty. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

