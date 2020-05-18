Navy Vice Adm. Ronald A. Boxall, Director, Force Structure, Resources and Assessment, J8, Joint Staff, delivers a virtual commencement address and oath of office to Pennsylvania State University’s NROTC class of 2020, from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. Boxall attended The Pennsylvania State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Science and was commissioned in 1984. He is the most senior in rank Penn State NROTC officer still on active duty. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 16:42
|Photo ID:
|6213997
|VIRIN:
|200518-D-BN624-0046
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
