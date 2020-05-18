Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State [Image 3 of 11]

    Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Navy Vice Adm. Ronald A. Boxall, Director, Force Structure, Resources and Assessment, J8, Joint Staff, delivers a virtual commencement address and oath of office to Pennsylvania State University’s NROTC class of 2020, from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. Boxall attended The Pennsylvania State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Science and was commissioned in 1984. He is the most senior in rank Penn State NROTC officer still on active duty. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 16:42
    Photo ID: 6213997
    VIRIN: 200518-D-BN624-0046
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice Admiral Delivers Virtual Commencement, Oath of Office to NROTC at Penn State
    TAGS

    the Pentagon
    Navy
    commissioning
    Marines
    NROTC
    Pennsylvania State University
    class of 2020
    Navy Vice Adm. Ronald A. Boxall
    virtual commencement
    virtual commissioning

