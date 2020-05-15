Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet

    Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Cars line up at a food distribution site in Lafayette, Louisiana, April 17, 2020. The distribution was partially sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana to help mitigate the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric Melton, who serves as the facility manager for the non-profit, has been at the heart of several distribution efforts in the area. Melton is also a non-commissioned officer in the Air Force Reserve, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. (courtesy photo by Scott Clause)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US 
    307th Bomb Wing
    Eric Melton
    Second Harvest of Acadiana
    Tech. Sgt. Eric Melton

