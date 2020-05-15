Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet

Cars line up at a food distribution site in Lafayette, Louisiana, April 17, 2020. The distribution was partially sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana to help mitigate the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric Melton, who serves as the facility manager for the non-profit, has been at the heart of several distribution efforts in the area. Melton is also a non-commissioned officer in the Air Force Reserve, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. (courtesy photo by Scott Clause)

