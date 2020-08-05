Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet

U.S. soldiers with the Louisiana Army National Guard pose for a photo in the warehouse of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana, May 8, 2020. Tech. Sgt. Eric Melton, a Reserve Citizen Airman assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, serves as the facility director of the food bank. He was able to leverage his military skillset to bring in help from the La. National Guard after food demand accelerated in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (courtesy photo)

