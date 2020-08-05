Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet [Image 2 of 3]

    Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. soldiers with the Louisiana Army National Guard pose for a photo in the warehouse of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana in Lafayette, Louisiana, May 8, 2020. Tech. Sgt. Eric Melton, a Reserve Citizen Airman assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing, serves as the facility director of the food bank. He was able to leverage his military skillset to bring in help from the La. National Guard after food demand accelerated in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

