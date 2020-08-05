Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet [Image 1 of 3]

    Changing Lines: Reserve Citizen Airman helps region back on its feet

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Eric Melton, assigned to the 307th Bomb Wing command post, takes time for a photograph in Lafayette, Louisiana, May 8, 2020. Melton, a Reserve Citizen Airman with the Air Force Reserve, serves as facility manager for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana in his civilian job. He has used his military skills to help enhance the Second Harvests’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    command post
    307th Bomb Wing
    Second Harvest
    COVID-19
    Eric Melton

