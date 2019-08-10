RIA factory holds annual fire drill

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. Throughout the week of Oct. 7, Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center practiced their escape as part of FPW.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

