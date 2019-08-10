Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA factory holds annual fire drill [Image 2 of 4]

    RIA factory holds annual fire drill

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2019

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. Throughout the week of Oct. 7, Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center practiced their escape as part of FPW.
    Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres of land. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIA factory holds annual fire drill [Image 4 of 4], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

