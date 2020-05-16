USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (May 16, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Rhandy Domigpe, from Oxen Hill, Md., communicates with the bridge watch team during low visibility watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|05.16.2020
|05.18.2020 02:12
|6212844
|200516-N-CU072-1338
|4851x3229
|1.31 MB
|EAST CHINA SEA
|4
|2
|0
