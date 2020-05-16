USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Underway Operations

EAST CHINA SEA 05.16.2020 Courtesy Photo USS Russell

EAST CHINA SEA (May 16, 2020) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Jabdiel Padilla Perez, from Baraquinta, Puerto Rico, scans an item in the ship’s store aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59). Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)