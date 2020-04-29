Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony

    108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony

    IRAQ

    04.29.2020

    Photo by Spc. Janzael Sanchez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Col. Gerald Newman, Task Force Lincoln commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Cistaro, of the 108th Sustainment Brigade, case the brigade colors at Camp Taji, Iraq, April 29, 2020. The casing ceremony was held as the unit prepared to end their rotation in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Janzael Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Janzael Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    casing ceremony
    108th Sustainment Brigade
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Task Force Lincoln

