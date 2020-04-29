U.S. Army Col. Gerald Newman, Task Force Lincoln commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Cistaro, of the 108th Sustainment Brigade, salute during the playing of the national anthem as part of a casing ceremony at Camp Taji, Iraq, April 29, 2020. The ceremony was held as the unit prepared to end their rotation in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Janzael Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
This work, 108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Janzael Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
