108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Gerald Newman, Task Force Lincoln commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Cistaro, of the 108th Sustainment Brigade, salute during the playing of the national anthem as part of a casing ceremony at Camp Taji, Iraq, April 29, 2020. The ceremony was held as the unit prepared to end their rotation in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Janzael Sanchez)

Date Taken: 04.29.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 Location: IQ