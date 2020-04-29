U.S. Army Col. Gerald Newman, Task Force Lincoln commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Cistaro, of the 108th Sustainment Brigade, case the brigade colors at Camp Taji, Iraq, April 29, 2020. The casing ceremony was held as the unit prepared to end their rotation in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Janzael Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 09:39 Photo ID: 6212380 VIRIN: 200429-A-GR539-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.23 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Janzael Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.