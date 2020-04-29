U.S. Army Col. Gerald Newman, Task Force Lincoln commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Cistaro, of the 108th Sustainment Brigade, case the brigade colors at Camp Taji, Iraq, April 29, 2020. The casing ceremony was held as the unit prepared to end their rotation in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Janzael Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2020 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6212380
|VIRIN:
|200429-A-GR539-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 108th Sustainment Brigade casing ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Janzael Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT