USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

200513-N-ZQ950-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ron Peter Magan, from Agat, Guam, center-right, and Airman Quincy Hailes from, Killeen, Texas, left, assist Airman Tyler Freeman, from Anchorage, Alaska with aligning the AS32-30 spotting dolly to a F/A-18 training aircraft on an aircraft elevator aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently underway conducting routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kimani J. Wint)
