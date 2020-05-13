Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class kimani wint 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200513-N-ZQ950-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ron Peter Magan, from Agat, Guam, center-right, and Airman Quincy Hailes from, Killeen, Texas, left, assist Airman Tyler Freeman, from Anchorage, Alaska with aligning the AS32-30 spotting dolly to a F/A-18 training aircraft on an aircraft elevator aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan is currently underway conducting routine operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kimani J. Wint)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2020 21:11
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: AGAT, GU
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 kimani wint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    7th Fleet
    maritime
    forward-deployed
    CFAY
    US Navy
    air power
    Yokosuka
    aircraft elevator
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    sea power
    Forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Kimani Wint

