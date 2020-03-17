Funeral for Seaman Apprentice Hubert P. Hall

U.S. Sailors assigned to Navy Region Hawaii stand in formation during a funeral for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Hubert P. Hall at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 17, 2020. Hall was assigned to the USS Oklahoma which sustained fire from Japanese aircraft and multiple torpedo hits, causing the ship to capsize and resulted in the deaths of over 400 crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, during the battle of Pearl Harbor. Hall was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Aug. 14, 2018, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Fortson)

Date Taken: 03.17.2020
Location: HONOLULU, HI, US