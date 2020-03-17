Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral for Seaman Apprentice Hubert P. Hall [Image 5 of 7]

    Funeral for Seaman Apprentice Hubert P. Hall

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Fortson 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A U.S. Sailor assigned to Navy Region Hawaii unfolds the U.S. flag during a funeral for U.S. Navy Seaman Apprentice Hubert P. Hall at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, March 17, 2020. Hall was assigned to the USS Oklahoma which sustained fire from Japanese aircraft and multiple torpedo hits, causing the ship to capsize and resulted in the deaths of over 400 crew members on Dec. 7, 1941, during the battle of Pearl Harbor. Hall was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Aug. 14, 2018, and returned to his family for burial with full military honors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jamarius Fortson)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 20:06
    Photo ID: 6142763
    VIRIN: 200317-A-VR828-0014
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral for Seaman Apprentice Hubert P. Hall [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jamarius Fortson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    DPAA
    Punchbowl National Cemetery
    Seaman Apprentice Hubert Hall

