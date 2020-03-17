Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecDef Esper Visits Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick [Image 16 of 17]

    SecDef Esper Visits Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick

    FT. DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Nicole Mejia 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper tours the U.S Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRID) with Army Brig. Gen. Mike Talley, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research Development Command (USARMDC) during his visit to Fort Detrick, Md., March 17, 2020. (DoD photo by Army Staff Sergeant Nicole Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 19:17
    Photo ID: 6142757
    VIRIN: 200317-D-AP390-2020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: FT. DETRICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef Esper Visits Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Brandy Nicole Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

