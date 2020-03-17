SecDef Esper Visits Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Ft. Detrick

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper tours the U.S Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRID) with Army Brig. Gen. Mike Talley, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Research Development Command (USARMDC) during his visit to Fort Detrick, Md., March 17, 2020. (DoD photo by Army Staff Sergeant Nicole Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6142756
|VIRIN:
|200317-D-AP390-2018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|FT. DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
