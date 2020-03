Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo honored in dignified transfer March 11

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, of Simi Valley, Calif., March 11, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Pongo was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Hometown: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US