23d MDG conducts COVID-19 health screening

Airmen assigned to the 23d Medical Group evaluate an Airman from the 23d Wing during a drive-through health screening March 14, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d MDG established the screening area to evaluate Moody Airmen displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The screenings are being conducted as part of the response to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)
