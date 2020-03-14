Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d MDG conducts COVID-19 health screening [Image 1 of 5]

    23d MDG conducts COVID-19 health screening

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Airman Azaria Foster 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Rebecca Brown, 23d Operational Medicine Readiness Squadron group practice manager, and Airman 1st Class Carly Rockman, 23d Medical Support Squadron outpatient records technician, prepare for a drive-through health screening March 14, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d Medical Group established the screening area to evaluate Moody Airmen displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The screenings are being conducted as part of the response to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d MDG conducts COVID-19 health screening [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

