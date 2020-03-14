23d MDG conducts COVID-19 health screening

Staff Sgt. Rebecca Brown, 23d Operational Medicine Readiness Squadron group practice manager, and Airman 1st Class Carly Rockman, 23d Medical Support Squadron outpatient records technician, prepare for a drive-through health screening March 14, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d Medical Group established the screening area to evaluate Moody Airmen displaying symptoms of COVID-19. The screenings are being conducted as part of the response to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

