    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter operation near Monument Island

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The 26-foot pleasure craft, Sea-Clusion moored near Monument Island, Florida, Mar. 17, 2020. A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement crew terminated the voyage after being flagged down by the passengers due to the vessel being disabled. (Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 13:04
    law enforcement
    Miami
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    District 7
    illegal charter
    Sea-Clusion

