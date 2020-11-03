386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline

Senior Airman Jarrod Stebbins, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heavy pavement and equipment operator, carries a bucket of rapid set concrete across the runway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 11, 2020. The 386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” ensure mission readiness by providing routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

