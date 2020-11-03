Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline [Image 8 of 10]

    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline

    ALI AL SALEM AB, KUWAIT

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Capuno 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jarrod Stebbins, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heavy pavement and equipment operator, paves rapid set concrete on a portion of the runway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 11, 2020. The 386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” ensure mission readiness by providing routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 12:25
    Photo ID: 6142318
    VIRIN: 200311-F-WN543-1033
    Resolution: 5012x2819
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AB, KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline
    386th ECES “Dirt Boyz” provide routine maintenance and repairs to the flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    C-17 Globemaster III
    heavy equipment
    Dirt Boyz
    cement
    construction
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    386th ECES
    wingmen
    Ali Al Salem
    Runway repair
    rapid set

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT