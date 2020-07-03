Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers conduct ABL patrol [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers conduct ABL patrol

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Regional Command-East Polish Contingent discuss a point of interest during a patrol of the Kosovo/Serbia Administrative Boundary Line with the U.S. Army Kinetic Battalion March 7, 2020. Patrols are to identify any activity that may infringe upon the laws of either side of the administrative boundary line, such as illegal crossing or wood -harvesting. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 11:11
    Photo ID: 6142174
    VIRIN: 200307-A-WE348-1093
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.43 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers conduct ABL patrol [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Lynnwood Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NATO
    #Serbia
    #KFOR
    #RCE
    #Patrol
    #Kosovo
    #Infantry
    #Kinetic
    #CampBondsteel
    #ABL
    #StrongEurope
    #USArmyEurope
    #NATOKFOR
    #WeAreNATO
    #UnitedInCommitment
    #KFOR26
    #RegionalCommandEast
    #AdministrativeBoundaryLine

