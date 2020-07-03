Soldiers conduct ABL patrol

Soldiers from the Regional Command-East Polish Contingent convoy with the U.S. Army Kinetic Battalion during a patrol of the Kosovo/Serbia Administrative Boundary Line March 7, 2020. Patrols are done to identify any activity that may infringe upon the laws of either side of the administrative boundary line, such as illegal crossing or wood -harvesting. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

