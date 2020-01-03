Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cub Scouts explore Camp Bondsteel [Image 13 of 13]

    Cub Scouts explore Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.01.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Eissler, explosive ordnance disposal technician, Task Force EOD, helps scouts with proper use of detection equipment during an installation tour with Cub Scout Pack 2008 March 1, 2020, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The scouts visited Task Forces Medical, Medivac, Military Police and EOD to speak with Soldiers, ask questions and participate in interactive demonstrations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 10:22
    Photo ID: 6142055
    VIRIN: 200301-A-WE348-0496
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cub Scouts explore Camp Bondsteel [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Lynnwood Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Medical
    #NATO
    #MEDEVAC
    #KFOR
    #Veterinary
    #RCE
    #Kosovo
    #EOD
    #CampBondsteel
    #BSA
    #CubScouts
    #StrongEurope
    #USArmyEurope
    #ExplosiveOrdnanceDisposal
    #NATOKFOR
    #WeAreNATO
    #KFOR26
    #RegionalCommandEast
    #EnduringStability
    #BoyScoutsofAmerica

