Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCESG OC Spray [Image 3 of 4]

    MCESG OC Spray

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group (MCESG) participate in oleoresin capsicum spray training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb 21, 2020. After being sprayed, the Marines must go through a series of obstacles in order to complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 09:18
    Photo ID: 6141907
    VIRIN: 200221-M-KK207-0392
    Resolution: 4508x3005
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCESG OC Spray [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl George Nudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCESG OC Spray
    MCESG OC Spray
    MCESG OC Spray
    MCESG OC Spray

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    COMMSTRAT
    USMC COMMSTRAT
    COMMSTRAT FEATURE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT