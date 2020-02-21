MCESG OC Spray

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group (MCESG) participate in oleoresin capsicum spray training at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb 21, 2020. After being sprayed, the Marines must go through a series of obstacles in order to complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)
