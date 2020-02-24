Dive School Students Train Day and Night

Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who are in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course make their way across the ocean on inflatable boats during a 12-mile day and night trek near Key West, Florida February 24, 2020. Students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

