    Dive School Students Train Day and Night [Image 27 of 29]

    Dive School Students Train Day and Night

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2020

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who are in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course make their way across the ocean on inflatable boats during a 12-mile day and night trek near Key West, Florida February 24, 2020. Students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 07:48
    Photo ID: 6141765
    VIRIN: 200224-A-OP908-552
    Resolution: 3600x2226
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dive School Students Train Day and Night [Image 29 of 29], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

