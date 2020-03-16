2nd LE stays in the fight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORWAY

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a conditioning hike during cold-weather training near Bjerkvik, Norway, March 16, 2020. Marines are in Norway training to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 06:24
    Photo ID: 6141698
    VIRIN: 200316-M-TU241-0112
    Resolution: 4456x2971
    Size: 815.15 KB
    Location: NO
    Norway
    Mountain warfare
    Law Enforcement Battalion
    cold-weather training
    snowshoe
    2nd LE Bn
    II MIG
    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group

