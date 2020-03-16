2nd LE stays in the fight

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a conditioning hike during cold-weather training near Bjerkvik, Norway, March 16, 2020. Marines are in Norway training to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 06:24
|Photo ID:
|6141696
|VIRIN:
|200316-M-TU241-0065
|Resolution:
|4467x2978
|Size:
|626.7 KB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
