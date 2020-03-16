2nd LE stays in the fight

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a conditioning hike during cold-weather training near Bjerkvik, Norway, March 16, 2020. Marines are in Norway training to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaiah Campbell)

