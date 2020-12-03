ARABIAN GULF (March 12, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat attached to Commander, Task Force 56 participates in an underwater detonation exercise in the Arabian Gulf, March 12. This event highlights one of many core competencies that the Coastal Riverine Force provides in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operations. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 03:06
|Photo ID:
|6141632
|VIRIN:
|200312-N-VG727-0499
|Resolution:
|3274x1932
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF 56 participates in an underwater detonation [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 William Collins III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT