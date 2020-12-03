CTF 56 participates in an underwater detonation

ARABIAN GULF (March 12, 2020) A Mark VI patrol boat attached to Commander, Task Force 56 participates in an underwater detonation exercise in the Arabian Gulf, March 12. This event highlights one of many core competencies that the Coastal Riverine Force provides in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operations. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III)

