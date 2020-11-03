Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 participates in an underwater detonation [Image 3 of 6]

    CTF 56 participates in an underwater detonation

    BAHRAIN

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Collins III 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200311-N-VG727-0324 ARABIAN GULF (March 12, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Brandon Shelton, assigned to Commander, Task Group 56, heaves a line to raise the tailgate of a Mark VI patrol boat during an underwater detonation exercise in the Arabian Gulf, March 12. This event highlights one of many core competencies that the Coastal Riverine Force provides in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operations. CTF 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions including coastal riverine operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III)

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    EOD
    Training
    CTF 56.1
    CTF 56
    Task Force 56
    CTF 56.7: Mark VI

